INK Canadian Insider Index member AutoCanada Inc. operates approximately 54 automobile dealerships in Canada, with the bulk located in Western Canada.
The stock tumbled 9.7 per cent following the release of fourth-quarter results on March 16.
In typical contrarian fashion, a director spent $38,985 picking up 1,895 shares at $21.10 on March 22 as the stock flirted with technically over-sold territory.
- AutoCanada Inc$22.44-0.07(-0.31%)
