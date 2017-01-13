Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Director buys as Yangarra anticipates increased production Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Small-cap Yangarra Resources has indicated that its 2016 capital program, which really started to kick in during the fourth quarter, should help annual production for last year to be in the 2,750 to 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day range, a 15-25 -per-cent increase from 2015. The program included four extended reach Cardium drilled wells.

Disclaimer:

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular