Small-cap Yangarra Resources has indicated that its 2016 capital program, which really started to kick in during the fourth quarter, should help annual production for last year to be in the 2,750 to 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day range, a 15-25 -per-cent increase from 2015. The program included four extended reach Cardium drilled wells.

