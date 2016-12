There’s a cost to playing it conservatively as a dividend investor, but it’s not as much as you might fear.

As a follow-up to a recent column on dividend sustainability, I asked a new investing publication called Dividend Advisor to come up with lists of 10 recommended dividend stocks and 10 dividend payers that are not recommended. Dividend Advisor uses a dividend sustainability score to indicate how reliable a company’s dividend is. It stands to reason that the recommended stocks, with their sustainable dividends, would be safer and thus have lower yields than the non-recommended stocks.