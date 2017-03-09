A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The oil price fell down an elevator shaft at 6:30 a.m. ET after a difficult day Wednesday, and West Texas Intermediate crude is now trading below the $50 per barrel level at about $49.50. The catalyst for the sell-off was Wednesday’s report on U.S. inventories that showed a larger increase than expected.

Report Typo/Error