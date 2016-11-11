The S&P/TSX Composite had a solid week, but dividend stocks got smashed, leaving a number of widely-held stocks trading at oversold levels.

The domestic benchmark climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the market as a whole is trading in the technically neutral zone. The current RSI reading of 52.7 is roughly mid-way between the buy target of 30 and the sell signal of 70.