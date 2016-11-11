The S&P/TSX Composite had a solid week, but dividend stocks got smashed, leaving a number of widely-held stocks trading at oversold levels.
The domestic benchmark climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the market as a whole is trading in the technically neutral zone. The current RSI reading of 52.7 is roughly mid-way between the buy target of 30 and the sell signal of 70.
TSX overbought and oversold stocks
|Oversold stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|FCR-T
|First Capital Realty Inc
|14.06168
|20.01
|21.22875
|-5.479451
|12.36262
|27.53300965
|#N/A N/A
|H-T
|Hydro One Ltd
|15.35094
|22.75
|24.5254
|-5.05008
|5.245534
|18.71727049
|19.23076923
|SRU.UN-T
|Smart Real Estate Investment
|15.51264
|30
|34.67505
|-7.149493
|3.450079
|16.92199131
|#N/A N/A
|INE-T
|Innergex Renewable Energy
|18.25504
|12.92
|14.09775
|-10.89655
|17.90958
|59.26034683
|58.1981982
|AP.UN-T
|Allied Properties Real Estat
|19.0881
|33.06
|36.0942
|-4.340278
|8.448571
|19.30028663
|13.11904762
|NPI-T
|Northland Power Inc
|19.9613
|21.4
|22.31045
|-7.917385
|19.51043
|34.46815097
|25.47619048
|RCI.B-T
|Rogers Communications Inc-B
|20.18475
|50.77
|52.36565
|-4.621452
|9.352382
|18.63409222
|17.92725989
|CMG-T
|Computer Modelling Group Ltd
|20.95537
|8.6
|9.82565
|-11.3402
|-1.240838
|29.12203956
|28.28947368
|DH-T
|Dh Corp
|21.1971
|15.39
|31.9013
|-8.880989
|-49.88469
|19.34547235
|7.596248766
|LUC-T
|Lucara Diamond Corp
|22.39861
|3.25
|3.216954
|-12.86863
|64.63862
|11.5939843
|8.587705253
|CUF.UN-T
|Cominar Real Estate Inv-Tr U
|23.41563
|13.79
|16.3888
|-2.955666
|1.097887
|8.031510991
|#N/A N/A
|PKI-T
|Parkland Fuel Corp
|23.77306
|27.61
|24.70175
|-9.623564
|23.3061
|32.04774849
|35.57989691
|EMP.A-T
|Empire Co Ltd 'A'
|24.26009
|17.87
|21.57305
|-4.489569
|-29.22831
|13.1021246
|15.57977332
|MRE-T
|Martinrea International Inc
|24.31346
|6.9
|8.8067
|-8.244679
|-33.67197
|4.633886128
|4.474708171
|BEI.UN-T
|Boardwalk Real Estate Invest
|24.92351
|46.49
|51.73475
|-2.699868
|1.625036
|31.94741196
|#N/A N/A
|ARE-T
|Aecon Group Inc
|25.33188
|13.91
|16.8614
|1.681283
|-7.767862
|35.04634595
|17.78772379
|ATA-T
|Ats Automation Tooling Sys
|25.3705
|9.61
|10.4214
|-14.72938
|-15.55361
|20.49363792
|18.13207547
|DGC-T
|Detour Gold Corp
|25.42419
|17.42
|26.50055
|-20.99773
|20.88827
|#N/A N/A
|70.04580458
|AQN-T
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|25.60398
|10.79
|11.4948
|-5.599303
|2.433927
|24.38214197
|25.69047619
|BCE-T
|Bce Inc
|26.19426
|57.69
|60.04835
|-3.2534
|11.72165
|16.59669108
|16.50171625
|RNW-T
|Transalta Renewables Inc
|26.81557
|13.66
|13.12075
|-4.207576
|39.47489
|31.67308518
|30.69662921
|DOO-T
|Brp Inc/Ca- Sub Voting
|27.5303
|23.43
|21.05655
|-4.987833
|17.85715
|15.05384516
|12.44291025
|WN-T
|Weston (George) Ltd
|27.68851
|102.87
|111.5185
|-1.550383
|-2.667964
|21.02853227
|15.82371943
|MFI-T
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc
|27.89173
|28.09
|27.9418
|-8.471816
|19.35403
|23.79306736
|22.98690671
|L-T
|Loblaw Companies Ltd
|27.89531
|64.08
|69.4186
|-1.46086
|-0.8393258
|29.46043086
|16.40552995
|HR.UN-T
|H&R Real Estate Inv-Reit Uts
|28.13073
|21.25
|21.7529
|-5.387352
|11.70298
|19.91264673
|18.64035088
|CIGI-T
|Colliers International Group
|28.72856
|47.9
|50.5089
|-0.2083302
|-22.28774
|21.55461948
|15.36837719
|SLW-T
|Silver Wheaton Corp
|28.80569
|27.01
|28.36135
|-17.27412
|58.14072
|34.92681945
|29.64943953
|ELD-T
|Eldorado Gold Corp
|28.92944
|3.91
|4.95375
|-11.93694
|-4.634144
|#N/A N/A
|39.62832333
|EMA-T
|Emera Inc
|29.05351
|45
|47.07065
|-2.131361
|8.625142
|13.04694988
|18.75
|OSB-T
|Norbord Inc
|29.48421
|29.3
|28.14635
|-5.666453
|9.946496
|12.99416568
|11.08849638
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp
|29.52678
|14.71
|18.81715
|-5.035505
|-6.343343
|47.01092353
|#N/A N/A
|ASR-T
|Alacer Gold Corp
|29.73023
|2.44
|2.98475
|-16.43836
|-1.214573
|22.27708174
|32.23692433
|WEF-T
|Western Forest Products Inc
|29.85014
|1.85
|2.121
|-8.866993
|-15.85954
|10.87781
|8.564814815
|Overbought stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|SLF-T
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|86.44299
|50.9
|42.3285
|14.09998
|21.33641
|13.21049259
|13.42653653
|HBM-T
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|85.8985
|7.99
|5.2606
|33.16666
|51.03786
|#N/A N/A
|90.94633937
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|81.9367
|21.94
|18.2709
|14.62906
|9.177966
|14.16245023
|12.06820682
|FM-T
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|80.80746
|14.97
|9.00135
|25.48198
|189.5721
|23.69386702
|45.76761009
|GC-T
|Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
|78.87105
|25.37
|19.29105
|16.48301
|63.99483
|19.29607791
|19.8513302
|RUS-T
|Russel Metals Inc.
|78.23107
|24.65
|21.2088
|22.82013
|62.2596
|273.809784
|26.93989071
|IAG-T
|Industrial Alliance Insurance
|76.13658
|54.51
|42.90925
|7.940591
|26.40954
|14.53599955
|11.56097561
|PWF-T
|Power Financial Corp
|75.61632
|32.98
|31.0878
|5.367413
|7.768797
|12.16315278
|11.11935266
|LIF-T
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
|74.82361
|16.37
|12.76385
|15.2817
|81.25649
|20.98718056
|17.64008621
|POW-T
|Power Corp of Canada
|74.82041
|29.87
|28.65905
|5.028131
|6.834353
|11.21611307
|11.96714744
|STN-T
|Stantec Inc.
|74.70623
|34.03
|31.64585
|12.60754
|0.222267
|25.05280287
|19.73897912
|LUN-T
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|74.07185
|6.44
|4.61325
|22.66667
|69.47369
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|73.95461
|61.89
|56.3114
|2.500825
|18.65137
|13.27634937
|12.76608911
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
|73.93556
|50.2
|40.05185
|9.272969
|53.13671
|32.08795538
|31.93565316
|AGU-T
|Agrium Inc.
|73.70753
|131.94
|117.8934
|9.321402
|9.858845
|17.59680462
|19.82486488
|CLS-T
|Celestica Inc.
|73.66289
|16.23
|13.7916
|2.011312
|6.078428
|12.38427397
|9.560501654
|TRI-T
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|73.36967
|56.35
|52.9856
|2.809701
|10.34564
|26.07981813
|20.15047232
|TFI-T
|Transforce Inc.
|72.83661
|31.67
|24.52
|5.566667
|37.00514
|22.02591093
|16.59853249
|POT-T
|Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
|71.69895
|23.74
|21.9298
|10.00927
|6.536579
|25.52674771
|34.57552656
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc.
|71.48915
|46.15
|40.6109
|12.47868
|11.74369
|23.98231157
|20.06521739
|TRQ-T
|Turquoise Hill Resources
|71.1113
|4.51
|3.7999
|11.35803
|28.49003
|20.9749805
|119.1709252
|CAE-T
|CAE Inc.
|71.04383
|19.74
|16.50965
|4.777068
|30.40032
|20.34499901
|20.16343207
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|71.02125
|34.6
|33.97945
|4.374048
|3.312024
|12.89659298
|12.93457944
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|70.7386
|85.78
|77.7752
|3.686686
|20.6112
|12.63361525
|12.58878779
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|70.67474
|18.79
|15.2599
|3.128439
|38.72671
|32.94739974
|31.16086235
|TCK.B-T
|Teck Resources Inc. - Class B
|70.03207
|29.93
|16.4005
|6.021965
|462.3856
|93.27765234
|21.01825843
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
