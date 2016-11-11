Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The S&P/TSX Composite had a solid week, but dividend stocks got smashed, leaving a number of widely-held stocks trading at oversold levels.

The domestic benchmark climbed 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the market as a whole is trading in the technically neutral zone. The current RSI reading of 52.7 is roughly mid-way between the buy target of 30 and the sell signal of 70.

TSX overbought and oversold stocks

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc14.0616820.0121.22875-5.47945112.3626227.53300965#N/A N/A
H-THydro One Ltd15.3509422.7524.5254-5.050085.24553418.7172704919.23076923
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment15.512643034.67505-7.1494933.45007916.92199131#N/A N/A
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy18.2550412.9214.09775-10.8965517.9095859.2603468358.1981982
AP.UN-TAllied Properties Real Estat19.088133.0636.0942-4.3402788.44857119.3002866313.11904762
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc19.961321.422.31045-7.91738519.5104334.4681509725.47619048
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc-B20.1847550.7752.36565-4.6214529.35238218.6340922217.92725989
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd20.955378.69.82565-11.3402-1.24083829.1220395628.28947368
DH-TDh Corp21.197115.3931.9013-8.880989-49.8846919.345472357.596248766
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp22.398613.253.216954-12.8686364.6386211.59398438.587705253
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Inv-Tr U23.4156313.7916.3888-2.9556661.0978878.031510991#N/A N/A
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp23.7730627.6124.70175-9.62356423.306132.0477484935.57989691
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd 'A'24.2600917.8721.57305-4.489569-29.2283113.102124615.57977332
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc24.313466.98.8067-8.244679-33.671974.6338861284.474708171
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Invest24.9235146.4951.73475-2.6998681.62503631.94741196#N/A N/A
ARE-TAecon Group Inc25.3318813.9116.86141.681283-7.76786235.0463459517.78772379
ATA-TAts Automation Tooling Sys25.37059.6110.4214-14.72938-15.5536120.4936379218.13207547
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp25.4241917.4226.50055-20.9977320.88827#N/A N/A70.04580458
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities25.6039810.7911.4948-5.5993032.43392724.3821419725.69047619
BCE-TBce Inc26.1942657.6960.04835-3.253411.7216516.5966910816.50171625
RNW-TTransalta Renewables Inc26.8155713.6613.12075-4.20757639.4748931.6730851830.69662921
DOO-TBrp Inc/Ca- Sub Voting27.530323.4321.05655-4.98783317.8571515.0538451612.44291025
WN-TWeston (George) Ltd27.68851102.87111.5185-1.550383-2.66796421.0285322715.82371943
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc27.8917328.0927.9418-8.47181619.3540323.7930673622.98690671
L-TLoblaw Companies Ltd27.8953164.0869.4186-1.46086-0.839325829.4604308616.40552995
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Inv-Reit Uts28.1307321.2521.7529-5.38735211.7029819.9126467318.64035088
CIGI-TColliers International Group28.7285647.950.5089-0.2083302-22.2877421.5546194815.36837719
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp28.8056927.0128.36135-17.2741258.1407234.9268194529.64943953
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp28.929443.914.95375-11.93694-4.634144#N/A N/A39.62832333
EMA-TEmera Inc29.053514547.07065-2.1313618.62514213.0469498818.75
OSB-TNorbord Inc29.4842129.328.14635-5.6664539.94649612.9941656811.08849638
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp29.5267814.7118.81715-5.035505-6.34334347.01092353#N/A N/A
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp29.730232.442.98475-16.43836-1.21457322.2770817432.23692433
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc29.850141.852.121-8.866993-15.8595410.877818.564814815
Overbought stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc.86.4429950.942.328514.0999821.3364113.2104925913.42653653
HBM-THudbay Minerals Inc.85.89857.995.260633.1666651.03786#N/A N/A90.94633937
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp.81.936721.9418.270914.629069.17796614.1624502312.06820682
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.80.8074614.979.0013525.48198189.572123.6938670245.76761009
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp.78.8710525.3719.2910516.4830163.9948319.2960779119.8513302
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc.78.2310724.6521.208822.8201362.2596273.80978426.93989071
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance76.1365854.5142.909257.94059126.4095414.5359995511.56097561
PWF-TPower Financial Corp75.6163232.9831.08785.3674137.76879712.1631527811.11935266
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty74.8236116.3712.7638515.281781.2564920.9871805617.64008621
POW-TPower Corp of Canada74.8204129.8728.659055.0281316.83435311.2161130711.96714744
STN-TStantec Inc.74.7062334.0331.6458512.607540.22226725.0528028719.73897912
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp.74.071856.444.6132522.6666769.47369#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank73.9546161.8956.31142.50082518.6513713.2763493712.76608911
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers73.9355650.240.051859.27296953.1367132.0879553831.93565316
AGU-TAgrium Inc.73.70753131.94117.89349.3214029.85884517.5968046219.82486488
CLS-TCelestica Inc.73.6628916.2313.79162.0113126.07842812.384273979.560501654
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp.73.3696756.3552.98562.80970110.3456426.0798181320.15047232
TFI-TTransforce Inc.72.8366131.6724.525.56666737.0051422.0259109316.59853249
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan71.6989523.7421.929810.009276.53657925.5267477134.57552656
WSP-TWSP Global Inc.71.4891546.1540.610912.4786811.7436923.9823115720.06521739
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources 71.11134.513.799911.3580328.4900320.9749805119.1709252
CAE-TCAE Inc.71.0438319.7416.509654.77706830.4003220.3449990120.16343207
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc.71.0212534.633.979454.3740483.31202412.8965929812.93457944
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada70.738685.7877.77523.68668620.611212.6336152512.58878779
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd.70.6747418.7915.25993.12843938.7267132.9473997431.16086235
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Inc. - Class B70.0320729.9316.40056.021965462.385693.2776523421.01825843

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

