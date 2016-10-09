A confluence of monumental catalysts should make for a raucous post-Thanksgiving home stretch that may well have investors longing for a quieter, warmer time.

The placid summer trading season was but a brief respite in an otherwise erratic year, which yet has its biggest scores to settle.

Chief among them, as far as the market is concerned, is the election of the next U.S. president, a pivotal earnings season that could bring an official end to the longest profits recession since the global financial crisis and a potential U.S. rate hike.

Report Typo/Error