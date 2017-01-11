A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

U.S. portfolio manager Meb Faber was obviously needling conventional wisdom with his piece entitled "Dividends are the worst."

Dividend and income investments have been arguably the most lucrative investment strategy of the past five years, and the magic of compound interest remains. But in an era of rising bond yields that has resulted in underperformance in some equity income market sectors, Mr. Faber’s observations are worth reading, if only to re-assess and test the sustainability of existing portfolio weightings,

