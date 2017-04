Bank stock quandary: Try to pick the best banks, or just buy them all.

A reader asked this question recently. He wanted to know the pros and cons of buying individual bank stocks versus a Canadian bank ETF. Let’s dig into this using the BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T) and the shares of each of the Big Six bank. We’ll keep track of all the contestants using Globeinvestor’s Watchlist feature.

Report Typo/Error