A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

U.S. approval of the Keystone pipeline is the biggest story on an otherwise slow day for market news. Keystone is a clear positive for domestic oil stocks, but I don’t expect a sustainable bump in stock prices in the near term. The revenue benefits are a long way away and obstructionism is likely to be intense.

