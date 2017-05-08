The latest pullback in pot stocks may be a buying opportunity for investors willing to stomach continuing volatility in the sector as Canada gets closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.

Shares of some of Canada’s largest licensed marijuana companies such Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis Inc., OrganiGram Holdings Inc., CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. are down by between about 10 per cent to 30 per cent since April 12, the day before Ottawa tabled its legislation with a self-imposed deadline to legalize pot by July 1, 2018.

