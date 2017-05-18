Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

A standard investment industry putdown of robo-advisers is that they lack the human touch.

But if human advisers care so much about their clients, why aren’t they doing more to reduce the fees that clients pay to own the investments in their portfolio? There’s good reason to ask this question after the robo-adviser Nest Wealth announced last week that it has updated the list of exchange-traded funds it uses for client portfolios in a way that will reduce fees by an average 28 per cent.

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

