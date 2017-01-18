The Dogs of the Dow is an investing strategy that traces its origins back to the early 1950s. The idea is simple: invest your money each year in the top 10 dividend payers in the Dow Jones industrial average and sit back and wait for the profits to roll in.

The theory is that these companies have been oversold and will snap back to outperform the overall Dow in any given year. Each Jan. 1 you adjust the list to add new high dividend payers and drop off those that have seen their yields drop out of the top 10.

