Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Don’t be fooled by these big dividend-growing stocks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A solid majority of the best-performing U.S. blue chips in the past year have been strong dividend growers.

Consistent dividend growth is a big contributor to share price gains, but there are exceptions. If you’re looking for bargains in the U.S. stock market, these under-performing dividend growers might be worth a look.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular