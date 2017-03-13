Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Liberal Leader and Canada's Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters at a rally in Ottawa, October 20, 2015. (PATRICK DOYLE/REUTERS)
Don’t be long on TSX, loonie heading into ‘tax grab’ budget, Rosenberg warns Add to ...

Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Gluskin Sheff + Associates chief economist David Rosenberg has fired a warning shot ahead of the upcoming federal budget: “I’m not sure I‘d want to be long [on] the TSX or the Canadian dollar heading into March 22.”

In his “Breakfast with Dave” note Monday morning, Mr. Rosenberg suggested that the budget could have numerous implications for Canadian investors, reiterating his words from last month that the Liberals could raise the capital-gains inclusion rate as high as 75 per cent, from 50 per cent, which has been the rate since 2000.

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

 

