Mining shares aren’t the dirt-cheap bargains they were a year ago, but still have room to rise in 2017.
A pick up in global growth coupled with less in the way of new production should support metal prices this year, observers say.
While nobody sees stock-price gains to match last year – when Barrick Gold Corp. doubled, Glencore PLC tripled and Teck Resources Ltd. quintupled – the sector still seems reasonably priced and could benefit from factors ranging from Trumponomics to momentum trading.Report Typo/Error
Follow @IanMcGuganon Twitter:
- Barrick Gold Corp$22.22-0.20(-0.89%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$16.80-0.17(-1.00%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$22.41+1.63(+7.84%)
- Rio Tinto PLC$41.00+2.64(+6.88%)
- BHP Billiton PLC$34.21+1.77(+5.46%)
- Updated January 10 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.