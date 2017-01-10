Mining shares aren’t the dirt-cheap bargains they were a year ago, but still have room to rise in 2017.

A pick up in global growth coupled with less in the way of new production should support metal prices this year, observers say.

While nobody sees stock-price gains to match last year – when Barrick Gold Corp. doubled, Glencore PLC tripled and Teck Resources Ltd. quintupled – the sector still seems reasonably priced and could benefit from factors ranging from Trumponomics to momentum trading.

