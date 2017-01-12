Once upon a time, circa late 1900s in a land just south of here, it was the epoch of the “Robber Baron.” These men included many of the gents whose names are synonymous with American capitalism. Some of the most famous are Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller and Cornelius Vanderbilt.

As we move to the crowning of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his appointed group of millionaires and billionaires, time harkens back to those dudes, financial magnates who often gained their wealth by unscrupulous methods. Certainly, it is easy to question how the President-elect has gathered his fortune.

