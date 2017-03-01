Add one more bullish signal to the roster: A presidential president.
The Dow Jones industrial average enjoyed its biggest gain of the year, surging to a new record high above 21,000 on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a surprisingly reassuring address to Congress amid upbeat economic news.
