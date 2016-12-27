U.S. stocks pared some gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average away from the elusive 20,000 mark as losses in industrials slightly offset gains in technology and financial shares.
The blue-chip index, which came within 20 points of hitting the milestone earlier, was trading near session lows. Apple and Cisco gave the index its biggest boost, while Boeing was the biggest drag.Report Typo/Error
- Amazon.com Inc$772.65+12.06(+1.58%)
- Apple Inc$117.54+1.02(+0.88%)
- Biogen Inc$292.37+4.84(+1.68%)
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc$55.59+2.18(+4.08%)
- Updated December 27 1:50 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.