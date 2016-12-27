Wall Street was higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average resuming its climb towards 20,000 and the Nasdaq hitting a record as technology and health stocks rose.
The blue-chip index has been riding on a post-election rally, feeding on optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending would bolster the economy.Report Typo/Error
- Amazon.com Inc$771.24+10.65(+1.40%)
- Apple Inc$117.44+0.92(+0.79%)
- Biogen Inc$292.21+4.68(+1.63%)
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc$55.15+1.74(+3.26%)
- Updated December 27 12:31 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.