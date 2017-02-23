A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I broke an important rule yesterday – don’t write about any stock without checking if they’re reporting earnings in next few days – but thankfully, in CIBC’s case, it worked out.

CIBC’s earnings supported my bullish column on Canadian banks with blowout profits and an increase in the dividend. Dividend increases are important to investors beyond the obvious in that they signal management optimism on the future,

