Over the past week, there is one sector that has seen active insider buying action, and the sector under accumulation may surprise you.
It is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index – the energy sector. Many insiders may be using stock price weakness as a buying opportunity.
Listed below are eight companies that have experienced recent insider buying and selling activities in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Western Bank$29.54+0.15(+0.51%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$90.13+0.43(+0.48%)
- Inter Pipeline$29.07+0.71(+2.50%)
- Tourmaline Oil Corp$30.55-0.25(-0.81%)
- Raging River Exploration Inc$9.37-0.06(-0.64%)
- Parex Resources Inc$15.92+0.22(+1.40%)
- NovaGold Resources Inc$7.070.00(0.00%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$26.01+0.02(+0.08%)
- Updated February 3 10:53 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.