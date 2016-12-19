There is only one reason to consider Empire Co. Ltd. shares after the debacle of the company’s second-quarter financial results: They’re cheap. But so what?
Empire is better known as the parent of the Sobeys grocery-store chain – but now, sadly, best known for blowing $5.8-billion for Canada Safeway’s stores in Western Canada in 2013 and becoming a poster child for destroying shareholder value.Report Typo/Error
