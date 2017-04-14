Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eric Sprott boosts commitment to Kirkland Lake Gold Add to ...

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. operates five underground gold mines, three in Ontario and two in Australia.

Company chairman Eric Sprott recently announced that he would be stepping down as chairman of asset manager Sprott Inc., mentioning that he would be focusing on his personal investments. It appears Mr. Sprott is well on his way with that at Kirkland Lake Gold, where he has spent nearly $5-million picking up shares over the past month. Mr. Sprott is the largest insider company shareholder, holding 9.57 per cent of shares outstanding.

