Ethical investors take a principled approach to their portfolios, but they now face a dilemma: Is the entire U.S. stock market looking like a no-go zone?
The alarming shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump – defending the use of torture, trampling women’s rights, closing the door on refugees and targeting immigrants as a threat to national security – has raised the question of whether investors should be doing something to voice their concerns.Report Typo/Error
