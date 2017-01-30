Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Ethical investors at crossroads with Trump presidency Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ethical investors take a principled approach to their portfolios, but they now face a dilemma: Is the entire U.S. stock market looking like a no-go zone?

The alarming shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump – defending the use of torture, trampling women’s rights, closing the door on refugees and targeting immigrants as a threat to national security – has raised the question of whether investors should be doing something to voice their concerns.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Markets fall after Trump travel curbs (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories