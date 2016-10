Some advice for Canadians searching for yield: Before buying another bank-issued preferred share, study the drama unfolding at some of Europe’s biggest financial institutions.

For the past few years, Canadians have been eager to gobble up new preferred-share issues sold by the country’s largest lenders. These offerings often promise annual yields between 4 per cent and 5 per cent – juicy returns in an era of rock-bottom interest rates.

