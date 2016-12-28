A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Even real estate brokers – a group of people not renowned for the objectivity – believe domestic housing prices will fall in 2017,

“The Ottawa-based Canadian Real Estate Association, which represents about 100 boards across the country, says national sales activity in 2016 will rise 6.2 per cent from a year earlier to 536,700 and set a record in the process. But 2017 will see a 3.3 per cent drop in sales and the average price of a home is expected to fall by 2.8 per cent to $475,900 after reaching a record $489,500 in 2016. The last time Canada saw a national home price decline was in 2008, although it was only 0.7 per cent drop.’

