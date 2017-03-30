Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A strategy for investors who want advice without a sales pitch to buy products: Partner a fee-for-service financial planner with a robo-adviser.

There are plenty of conventional investment advisers and financial planners who work on an advice-first basis, with product sales a secondary part of the relationship. But you have to work hard to find them. To start, you’ll need to interview them and ask about their process. Specifically, you’ll want to ask how much financial planning is done to determine the right investing approach. The advisers I’m most impressed with start with the financial plan and then get to investments later.

