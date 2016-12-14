By almost any standard, the Canadian fund business has a huge gender imbalance.

Compared to other professions, and even compared to mutual funds globally, female fund managers in Canada are vastly outnumbered by men, according to new Morningstar research reinforcing long-standing trends.

Roughly 90 per cent of Canadian funds are run exclusively by men, which is an even higher proportion than eight years ago. Even a Canadian fund launched earlier this year that invests in companies with female leadership is itself led by men.

