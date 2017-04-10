Featured below are 15 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- Detour Gold Corp$16.27-0.30(-1.81%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$29.29+0.24(+0.83%)
- Bonavista Energy Corp$3.51+0.20(+6.04%)
- Canfor Corp$19.15+0.05(+0.26%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$14.98+0.24(+1.63%)
- Equitable Group Inc$70.47+0.17(+0.25%)
- Exeter Resource Corp$2.36+0.02(+0.85%)
- Husky Energy Inc$15.39+0.26(+1.72%)
- Major Drilling Group International Inc$7.96+0.26(+3.38%)
- Martinrea International Inc$9.54+0.15(+1.65%)
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc$4.49-0.01(-0.22%)
- RMP Energy Inc$0.800.00(0.00%)
- Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd$1.52-0.01(-0.65%)
- TransCanada Corp$63.27+0.31(+0.49%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$26.60+0.16(+0.61%)
