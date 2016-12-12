Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Fintech’s fizzle: Online lending stocks are off to a rocky start Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Emerging fintech companies, which combine cutting edge technology with finance, are supposed to be disrupting traditional banks with their smooth, low-cost online services. Their sinking share prices, though, suggest otherwise.

As bank stocks surge, the shares of U.S. and Canadian-based online lenders have fallen to a fraction of their debut prices, following a number of relatively recent initial public offerings from the likes of LendingClub Corp., On Deck Capital Inc. and Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fintech company FinanceIt acquires TD Bank's home improvement financing unit (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories