Emerging fintech companies, which combine cutting edge technology with finance, are supposed to be disrupting traditional banks with their smooth, low-cost online services. Their sinking share prices, though, suggest otherwise.
As bank stocks surge, the shares of U.S. and Canadian-based online lenders have fallen to a fraction of their debut prices, following a number of relatively recent initial public offerings from the likes of LendingClub Corp., On Deck Capital Inc. and Mogo Finance Technology Inc.
