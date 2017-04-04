A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Financial Times columnist Jamie Chisholm cites strategists noting “angst everywhere” among major institutional investors,

“There’s an abundance of angst this morning, stemming from weak US car data, the explosion in the St Petersburg subway, the prospect of Donald Trump meeting Xi Jinping at the end of the week and the rapidly approaching French election. The mood … has taken bond yields, equity and commodity prices lower to kick off Q2. The only cure is a steadying hand from US data that will put a floor under bond yields and, given how low that floor is, send money off in search of yield again. But for now, angst everywhere.”

