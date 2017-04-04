Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Five reasons you’re not as good at investing as you think Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Financial Times columnist Jamie Chisholm cites strategists noting “angst everywhere” among major institutional investors,

“There’s an abundance of angst this morning, stemming from weak US car data, the explosion in the St Petersburg subway, the prospect of Donald Trump meeting Xi Jinping at the end of the week and the rapidly approaching French election. The mood … has taken bond yields, equity and commodity prices lower to kick off Q2. The only cure is a steadying hand from US data that will put a floor under bond yields and, given how low that floor is, send money off in search of yield again. But for now, angst everywhere.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular