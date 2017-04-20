Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening Thursday as traders looked to snap a losing streak which has seen the Dow drop more than 200 points in the last two days. Earnings and the U.S. economy continue to remain front and centre. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, released Wednesday afternoon, suggested the U.S. economy “is continuing to expand at a decent clip” indicating a continued – albeit moderate – economic improvement, TD economist Katherine Judge noted in a commentary. The report, she said, points to a continued, gradual course of rate hikes. In Canada, TSX futures, meanwhile, pointed to a lower start to the day after oil took a big hit on Wednesday. Crude prices rebounded Thursday but traders remained cautious as huge inventories counter suggestions from OPEC and other oil-producers that supply cuts could be extended.

Global stocks managed modest gains with shares in both Europe and Asia trending higher, helped by a rebound in crude’s rebound. Concern over the first round of the French presidential elections this coming weekend continued to affect sentiment. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 was steady at 7,116.71 in early trading while the CAC 40 in France jumped 0.6 per cent to 5,031.49. Germany’s DAX was steady at 12,020.15. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed largely unchanged, ended trading down 0.1 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was also little changed, finishing the trading day up 0.6 per cent.

Crude prices recovered some lost ground after Wednesday’s big decline, which saw prices drop more than 3 per cent. The gains were fuelled by signals from top Gulf producers that OPEC-led supply cuts could be extended past the middle of this year. Reuters reported that OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Kuwait suggested that an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, to cut oil output was likely to be extended beyond June. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate futures were higher early Thursday. However, gains were tempered by continuing concern over the supply overhang. Figures released Wednesday pointed to a drop in U.S. crude stocks but also a surprise build in gasoline supplies.

“The continued rise in U.S. rig counts and U.S. production, as well as the slow progress in getting inventories lower is likely to raise the tensions within OPEC about the effectiveness of the production quotas and cuts agreed since the end of last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said in a noted.

Gold prices firmed Thursday as tensions over North Korea and the French presidential elections continued to lend support to safe-haven assets. Spot gold prices were unchanged early Thursday after the metal suffered its worst one-day drop in over a month on Wednesday, falling 0.8 per cent.

The U.S. dollar was weaker against most major currencies early Thursday. The usual factors – geopolitical tensions, continued worries about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to push through his fiscal agenda – weighed on the greenback.

“We still expect the (U.S.) dollar to strengthen a bit more into the end of year, but I do see more and more signs that perhaps the dollar has peaked,” Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper told Reuters.

The Canadian dollar was also down slightly against the U.S. dollar in early going as rebounding oil prices failed to fuel excitement for the loonie.

In bonds, France’s borrowing costs edged lower ahead of a bond auction coming just before the weekend presidential election. French bonds have come under heavy selling pressure this year with surprise support for candidates at both ends of the political spectrum rattling investors. Other euro zone bond yields were little changed Thursday.

General Motors shares could see some action after the auto maker announced Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in Valencia. “Yesterday, GMV’s (General Motors Venezolana) plant was unexpectedly taken by the public authorities, preventing normal operations. In addition, other assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities,” GM said in a statement. GM vowed to take legal action over the move.

Consumer-products giant Unilever NV saw its shares rise in Europe after posting better-than-expected results. Unilever said underlying sales rose 2.9 per cent in the first quarter, beating analysts’ estimates, which called for a 2-per-cent increase.

Ahead of the start of trading, Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 20-per-cent decline in quarterly profit as it lost wireless postpaid subscribers. Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.45 billion, or $0.84 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.31 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier. Verizon said it lost 307,000 retail postpaid subscribers on a net basis in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting net additions of 222,000, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount. After the bell, Visa Inc. and Mattel Inc. both release their latest results.

U.S. economic releases include weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Index, both due at 8:30 a.m. (ET). U.S. leading indicators for March are released at 10 a.m. Economists expect a rise of 0.2 per cent from February’s level.

In Canada, no major releases are on deck but Toronto’s overheating housing market will be in the spotlight again as the Ontario government releases a package of measures aimed at cooling red-hot home prices. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is expected to make the announcement Thursday morning. The package is likely to include a new tax on foreign property speculators and a sweeping expansion to rent-control measures.

