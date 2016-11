For all the attention ETFs get, you might be surprised to know that just 31 per cent of investors hold them in their portfolios.

That’s one of the findings of a new survey by of exchange-traded fund usage by BlackRock, a big player in the ETF sector. Apparently, a lot of people are unfamiliar with ETFs and the way they’re used. To remedy that, let’s look at five things the BlackRock survey tells us about ETFs and their role in the investing universe:

Report Typo/Error