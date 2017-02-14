Record speculative short positions on U.S. Treasuries, combined with increasing foreign government selling of U.S. bonds, create an interesting combination of short-term risk and mid-term opportunity for Canadian income and dividend investors.

The top accompanying chart shows the extent of speculative fervour in U.S. bond futures. The grey line plots the speculative net futures positioning (provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) – contracts betting on a bond-price increase minus those that benefit from a price decline – in the 10-year U.S. Treasury issue. A declining line indicates rising short positions.