Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Two corporate battles investors would be wise to bet on Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In a market where just about every stock looks fully priced, Elliott Management Corp. says it’s spotted several cases where a management shake-up could unlock big gains for shareholders.

Given Elliott’s track record, investors who don’t mind risk – or conflict – may want to bet on the chance that the big New York-based hedge fund is right.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market: Three things investors should pay attention to in Q2 (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories