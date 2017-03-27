There are four primary drivers behind Monday’s market weakness. Some are directly linked to the clown show in Washington, D.C., while others have causes of their own.

Friday’s congressional failure to pass U.S. President Donald Trump’s health care reform bill is sociologically important on its own, but for investors the apparent political dysfunction – which raises fears that market-friendly corporate tax cuts and infrastructure spending will also fail to become reality – is the real threat to future returns. Bloomberg cites Citi research to underscore this point, “Although tax reform appears to have broader support and may be easier to pass, the AHCA [American Health Care Act] experience sends investors a cautionary message about opposing factions within the GOP caucus,” Citigroup Inc. analysts wrote.