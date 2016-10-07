Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) boasts “above-average” growth visibility despite “elevated” macro uncertainties for the global economy, according to Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky.
Citing the Boeing 777 landing gear contract that began production in June, Mr. Cherniavsky upgraded his rating for the Quebec-based company to “outperform” from “market perform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Heroux-Devtek Inc$13.60+0.15(+1.12%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$9.93+0.04(+0.40%)
- Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp$5.63-0.01(-0.18%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$2.67-0.04(-1.48%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$5.62-0.01(-0.18%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$16.59+0.02(+0.12%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$3.15-0.13(-3.96%)
- Enerflex Ltd$14.67-0.05(-0.34%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.48+0.02(+1.37%)
- Ensign Energy Services Inc$8.09+0.01(+0.12%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.56+0.03(+1.19%)
- Strad Energy Services Ltd$1.750.00(0.00%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$3.460.00(0.00%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$4.70-0.03(-0.63%)
- Sandvine Corp$3.25+0.14(+4.50%)
- Tyson Foods Inc$70.28-4.10(-5.51%)
- CIT Group Inc$37.50+1.10(+3.02%)
- PHX Energy Services Corporation$4.19+0.06(+1.45%)
- Updated October 7 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.