Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s (QSR-N, QSR-T) performance has been “impressive,” according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar.
He initiated coverage of the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons with an “outperform” rating.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- ConAgra Foods Inc$47.46+0.54(+1.15%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$24.74+0.82(+3.43%)
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd$10.63+0.02(+0.19%)
- Pinnacle Foods Inc$50.74+1.14(+2.30%)
- Newmarket Gold Inc$3.67+0.02(+0.55%)
- Kirkland Lake Gold Inc$7.81+0.11(+1.36%)
- Lear Corp$116.83+0.44(+0.38%)
- DragonWave Inc$3.11-0.21(-6.33%)
- DragonWave Inc$2.34-0.17(-6.77%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$58.35+0.80(+1.39%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$44.39+0.83(+1.91%)
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$10.21+0.38(+3.87%)
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$7.77+0.33(+4.42%)
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$38.08+0.16(+0.42%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$4.90-0.07(-1.51%)
- Updated October 14 10:49 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.