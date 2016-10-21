Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) is “putting bad news behind them,” according to Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos.
Recommending investors accumulate units after a “fierce” third-quarter pullback, Mr. Avalos upgraded RioCan to “outperform” from “market perform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$26.60+0.09(+0.36%)
- Microsoft Corp$59.71+2.46(+4.30%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$5.10+0.04(+0.79%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$18.90+0.67(+3.68%)
- PayPal Holdings Inc$42.86+2.77(+6.90%)
- Yahoo! Inc$41.96-0.42(-0.99%)
- Luna Gold Corp$0.280.00(0.00%)
- Stantec Inc$29.93-0.45(-1.48%)
- Stantec Inc$22.46-0.50(-2.18%)
- TransAlta Renewables Inc$14.94+0.03(+0.20%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.75+0.14(+1.21%)
- TransAlta Corp$6.22+0.04(+0.65%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$14.90+0.09(+0.61%)
- Boralex Inc$18.46+0.04(+0.22%)
- Northland Power Inc$24.03+0.08(+0.33%)
- Fortis Inc$42.47-0.07(-0.16%)
- Fortis Inc$31.88-0.12(-0.38%)
- Skechers USA Inc$18.89-4.06(-17.68%)
- Union Pacific Corp$90.32-0.32(-0.35%)
- eBay Inc$28.92-0.11(-0.36%)
- Updated October 21 9:32 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.