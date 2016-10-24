Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Capital Markets has upgraded its rating and boosted its target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) after the company's North Pine facility has been sanctioned. " We believe AltaGas has taken a significant step towards its vision of a liquids hub in the Fort St. John area of B.C., which will presumably be combined with NGL exports off west coast Canada (assuming the Ridley terminal is sanctioned)," said Desjardins analyst Justin Bouchard.Report Typo/Error
