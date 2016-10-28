Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) is reaching an inflection point, according to Raymond James analyst Michael Overvelde, who initiated coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating.

“We expect that Home’s mortgage application turnaround times will be restored to competitive levels by the end of 2016 and that originations of its core non-prime mortgage product will resume growth by the seasonally important 2Q17,” said Mr. Overvelde. “We forecast a sequential improvement in earnings per share (EPS) in 3Q16 and that year-over-year EPS growth will resume at 8 per cent in 2017 and 10 per cent in 2018, an important reversal following two years of flat-to-negative earnings growth.”

