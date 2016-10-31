Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM-N) to “neutral” from “buy” on Monday.

It also removed the company from its Americas conviction buy list, citing a lack of catalysts to drive the oil firm’s shares higher.

Meanwhile, Goldman upgraded its rating on shares of rival Chevron (CVX-N) to “buy” from “neutral” and added it to its conviction buy list.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog