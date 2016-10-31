Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM-N) to “neutral” from “buy” on Monday.
It also removed the company from its Americas conviction buy list, citing a lack of catalysts to drive the oil firm’s shares higher.
Meanwhile, Goldman upgraded its rating on shares of rival Chevron (CVX-N) to “buy” from “neutral” and added it to its conviction buy list.Report Typo/Error
