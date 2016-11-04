Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In the wake of better-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy upgraded his rating Encana Corp. (ECA-N, ECA-T).
Mr. Pardy said the results reinforced his confidence in the company’s ability to achieve its goal of delivering high margin oil and condensate growth from 2016 to 2021, moving his rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Encana Corp$12.98-0.21(-1.59%)
- Encana Corp$9.67-0.18(-1.78%)
- Kinross Gold Corp$5.64-0.01(-0.18%)
- Saputo Inc$47.13-0.73(-1.53%)
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp$20.57+1.56(+8.18%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.11-0.03(-1.40%)
- Fitbit Inc$8.77+0.26(+3.06%)
- HCP Inc$28.96+0.29(+1.01%)
- Akorn Inc$20.52+0.25(+1.23%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,515.24-68.18(-0.47%)
- IGM Financial Inc$35.71+0.07(+0.20%)
- AGF Management Ltd$5.06-0.06(-1.17%)
- Halogen Software Inc$9.50-0.49(-4.90%)
- CI Financial Corp$25.14+0.48(+1.95%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$8.69+0.80(+10.14%)
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$26.00+0.24(+0.93%)
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc$63.59-0.05(-0.08%)
- Brown & Brown Inc$36.18-0.36(-0.99%)
- MDC Partners Inc$2.95-5.45(-64.88%)
- Bce Inc$59.44-0.19(-0.32%)
- Bce Inc$44.28-0.25(-0.56%)
- NeuLion Inc$0.88-0.04(-4.35%)
- Updated November 4 9:50 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.