Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Arc Resource Ltd. (ARX-T) has sold its Saskatchewan assets to Spartan Energy  and investors “should be pleased with the transaction,” says Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea.

“Beyond the accretive metrics, the sale of the Saskatchewan assets furthers ARC’s focus on its five core plays and its high net back Montney assets in particular. Moreover, the sale will strengthen ARC’s already industry leading balance sheet. ARC’s healthy balance sheet will be well positioned to, we suspect, accelerate the pace of development in core Montney plays. To that point, ARC explicitly stated during its investor day that it has built in flexibility to its 2017 budget and is able to meaningfully increase its capital spending early in the year. We suspect that a significantly larger budget will be announced with an updated budget and guidance in February. In addition to the budget increase, ARX is reviewing its DRIP(dividend reinvestment program) , which, if suspended, would also enhance per share metrics,” the analyst said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog