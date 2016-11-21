Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions.
Mackie Research Capital Corp. said that NYX Gaming Group’s (NYX-X) cash flow may have turned the corner.
“Even adjusting for higher third-quarter capital expenditures (about $2-million quarter over quarter)and $1-million per month minimum Amaya license agreement, operating cash flow before working capital was positive for the first time in about two years,” wrote analyst Nikhil Thadani.Report Typo/Error
