Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) to "sell" from "hold" and cut its price target to $44 (U.S.) from $65. The consensus target price is $68, according to Thomson Reuters.

"While we respect the company and the infrastructure work management has done to improve its supply chain processes (which has led to significant gross margin recapture), the category headwinds facing LULU that we highlighted last quarter appear to be stiffening. Specifically, we believe the combination of (1) a tough pant wall comparison and the inability to comp last year's gains, (2) rising in-store inventory levels coupled with an increasing breadth of markdowns online, and (3) an evolving fashion shift away from athleisure to denim will lead to moderating comps and EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] margin compression now through 2018. Given these mounting concerns, we believe LULU's premium valuation of 23-times its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is subject to multiple compression, thus slanting the stock's risk/reward distinctly negative," wrotes analyst Camilo Lyon.

