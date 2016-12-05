Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Mackie Research Capital Corp. has boosted its outlook for medical marijuana stock Aphria Inc. (APH-T) after the company raised $40-million in an equity financing.
Aphria plans to use the funds to expand its greenhouse operation and other infrastructure, such as a power co-generation facility.Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Composite15,052.520.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN749.370.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 2 4:46 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.