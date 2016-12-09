Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The uncertainties surrounding the Alberta power market “are being addressed in a gradual and systematic fashion,” said Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuse in a research note.
During this transition, Mr. Kuske said he favors "the incumbents," naming TransAlta Corp. (TA-T), Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) and Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T).
