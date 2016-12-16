Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
“What a difference a year makes” for Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T), said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.
Following the company’s investor day in New York on Thursday, Mr. Hansene upgraded his rating for the stock to “outperform” from “market perform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Bombardier Inc$2.04+0.09(+4.62%)
- Capital Power Corp$24.19+0.54(+2.28%)
- Transocean Ltd$15.18+0.26(+1.76%)
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc$19.48+0.13(+0.67%)
- Noble Corporation PLC$6.72+0.22(+3.31%)
- Rowan Companies PLC$19.98+0.06(+0.30%)
- Atwood Oceanics Inc$13.52-0.04(-0.26%)
- Helmerich and Payne Inc$79.33-1.12(-1.39%)
- Oceaneering International Inc$31.00+0.19(+0.62%)
- Tetra Technologies Inc$4.68-0.05(-1.06%)
- Frank's International NV$12.55-0.23(-1.80%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$7.38-0.01(-0.14%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$4.72+0.31(+7.03%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$3.26+0.07(+2.36%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$4.55+0.05(+1.11%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$44.44+0.26(+0.59%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$43.95+0.16(+0.37%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$32.93+0.12(+0.38%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$145.00-0.27(-0.19%)
- Taseko Mines Ltd$1.04+0.01(+0.97%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$6.80+0.06(+0.89%)
- Firan Technology Group Corp$3.60+0.05(+1.41%)
- CGI Group Inc$62.75-2.50(-3.83%)
- CGI Group Inc$47.03-1.84(-3.77%)
- Updated December 16 11:30 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.